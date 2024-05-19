Tyrone surge past Kerry for All-Ireland Under-20 title

Tyrone have been crowned All-Ireland Under-20 champions for a second time in three years thanks to a 1-20 to 1-14 victory over Kerry in Portlaoise.

Joey Clarke's 13th minute goal had put Tyrone in a strong position and the Red Hands had a host of other chances to raise a green flag either side of the interval.

Having taken control of the game in the second half, they had led by eight points when Luke Crowley was hauled over to earn a penalty.

The Kerry forward converted that opportunity himself shortly before firing over a fine point to cut the deficit to just four.

Tyrone, though, would keep the Kingdom at arm's length over the final ten minutes to get their hands on the Clarke Cup once again.

The sides had traded points in the opening ten minutes with Ronan Cassidy contributing a point from play and a free for Tyrone in the early going.

With the score tied at three apiece, Joey Clarke drove forward and his right-footed finish was deflected into the Kerry goal.

Having scored freely on their way to the final, including finding the net three times in their semi-final victory over Roscommon, Tyrone had multiple goal opportunities thereafter but were frustrated not to take any of the chances their fine play created.

Gavin Potter sent Michael Tansley in the Kerry goal the wrong way in one opening but would see his shot come back off the post, before the keeper made a fine close range save from Cormac Devlin.

Accurate shooting from Cormac Dillon kept Kerry in touch but Tomas O Se's side's were 1-8 to 0-7 behind at the break.

The second half would follow a similar pattern with some fine football from Tyrone creating openings but the second goal just would not come.

Tansley made another good save from Ronan Cassidy but a green flag still seemed imminent when the rebound fell to Gavin Potter only for Cian Lynch to clear the goal-bound effort off the line.

Despite the brief scare prompted by Crowley's well taken penalty, pinpoint shooting from play by the likes of Ruairi McCullagh, Ronan Cassidy and, most especially, player of the match Eoin McElhom ensured Paul Devlin's side were worthy winners at O'Moore Park.

Tyrone: Conor McAneney, Joey Clarke, Ben Huges, Conor Devlin, Shea O’Hare, Michael Rafferty, Odhran Brolly, Ronan Fox, Conor O’Neill, Cormac Devlin, Eoin McElholm, Gavin Potter, Ruairi McCullagh, Ronan Cassidy, Callum Daly.

Replacements: Conan McGarvey, Fiachra Donnelly, Fiachra Nelis, Noah Grimes, Conor Owens, Caolan Donnelly, Hugh J Cunningham, Ronan Donnelly, Callan Kelly, Liam Og Mossey, Barry McMenamin, Shane Hughes, Paddy McCann, Ruairi McHugh, Oisin Gormley.

Kerry: Michael Tansley, Maidhci Lynch, Dara O’Callaghan, Gearoid Evans, Charlie Keating, Darragh O’Connor, Cian Lynch, Rob Stack, Eddie Healy, Daniel Kirby, Odhran Ferris, Tomas Kennedy, Cormac Dillon, Aidan Crowley, Luke Crowley.

Replacements: James Hoare, Adam Segal, Cathal Brosnan, Fionn Murphy, Ryan Diggin, Evan Boyle, Paddy Lane, Ian O’Sullivan, Liam Evans.