Tyrone Nesby leaving Muhlenberg basketball program to pursue college coaching opportunities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Drago, Reading Eagle, Pa.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 29—The greatest chapter in Muhlenberg boys basketball history is ending.

Tyrone Nesby, the architect of the Muhls' first district championship, said Monday he's leaving the program to pursue other coaching opportunities.

"I feel the next level is where I need to be, to showcase my talent and coaching ability," said the 45-year-old former NBA player, who coached the Muhls for four seasons.

He informed school administrators Sunday of his plans.

Nesby said he took the Muhlenberg job to refine his coaching skills and build a resume that would allow him to coach at the college level, and eventually to return to the pros.

He piled up impressive credentials quickly, doubling the team's win total in his first season, 2017-18, reaching the District 3 Class 5A championship game in his second and winning a district title in his third.

Almost overnight he changed the culture of the program and turned the Muhls from bottom feeders into one of the best teams in the state.

He's leaving behind quite a legacy.

"It's surreal to be talking about leaving," he said Monday before meeting with his players. "This program became my baby."

It should come as no surprise to see Nesby leave. His success at the high school level and professional background were sure to open some doors, and he hinted at a return to his alma mater, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with posts on Twitter earlier this month. In one he shared of photo of him with UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield; in another he congratulated newly hired head coach Kevin Kruger for being hired.

Nesby said he does not officially have a coaching job lined up, but hinted that things are in the works and that something concrete could happen later this spring.

In the meantime he's enrolled in the NBA Assistant Coaches Program, which is designed to help former players prepare themselves for jobs at the professional and college levels.

"I'm so, so pumped up for that," he said of the program.

While his future is bright, Nesby was reluctant to leave Muhlenberg, where he developed strong relationships.

"I really, really want to thank Muhlenberg for (giving) me that shot," he said.

He singled out Muhlenberg superintendent Dr. Joseph Macharola for his support.

"He put a stamp on it (during the interview process) and said we need this guy, and I appreciate that," said Nesby, who said he tried unsuccessfully to land coaching jobs at other local schools. "He heard my passion, and saw how serious I am about coaching, and how I love the kids. He really tuned in on that. It was the right move at the right time."

In his second season, 2018-19, Nesby engineered a string of upsets and guided the Muhls to the District 3 Class 5A championship game.

A year later he was named Pennsylvania's Class 5A Coach of the Year after Muhlenberg claimed its first district title, won two games in the PIAA Tournament before it was suspended and finished 23-6, the second-most wins in program history.

It wasn't just that the Muhls won, but the exciting fashion in which they played.

Nesby, who played in the NBA for parts of four seasons, brought a pro style of play to Laureldale. He worked his players tirelessly in the offseason to improve their skills, then watched as they set Berks records for 3-pointers in a season.

Opposing teams didn't know how to stop them.

Despite seeing his best player, Ruben Rodriguez, transfer out of the program before this season and despite a move up to Class 6A, Nesby had the Muhls on top again, winning their first division title in nine seasons and finishing 15-4. Their only losses came to state Class 6A champ Reading High and Berks Conference champ Wilson.

"I'm excited (given) the time we had," Nesby said, pointing toward several shutdowns due to COVID-19 that interrupted the season. "We didn't have a lot of practices, we got shut down twice. For what we could do, I am very, very happy."

Nesby said he is proudest about changing the basketball culture at Muhlenberg.

"To know that Muhlenberg is known now as a school to watch in basketball, that means a lot," he said last year after winning the district championship.

Nesby has applied his professional approach to the high school game. For him it's all about preparation, in season and out. Prior to the pandemic his guys played 70 or more games during the spring, summer and fall. Once the regular season arrives they're putting up 500 shots a day and breaking down opponents' film.

It's no coincidence the Muhls knocked down a staggering 303 3-pointers, a Berks record, in 2019-20. They broke the record of 238 they set the season before.

"You see him here day in, day out, even in the offseason," Muhlenberg athletic director Tim Moyer said last year. "He never takes a day off. That's inspiring to the kids."

Recommended Stories

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Sportscaster Dick Stockton retiring after 55-year career

    After being on the mic for 1,545 TV games, Stockton is retiring.

  • Draymond Green isn't the GOAT on defense, but he's the perfect defender for this era

    It’s ridiculous to suggest he could’ve defended a prime Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon, the great post players of the ’90s and early 2000s. But he’s the perfect defender for this era

  • Rodney Hood with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Rodney Hood (Toronto Raptors) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/28/2021

  • Outspoken Sean O'Malley won't allow first loss to shake his confidence

    O’Malley has said repeatedly that, in his mind, he’s still undefeated.

  • Longtime NBA, ABA coach Stan Albeck dies at 89

    Stan Albeck spent time leading the Nuggets, Cavs, Spurs, Nets and Bulls throughout his more than three decades in the league.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in results: Heavyweight title fight set, two undercard fighters miss the mark

    The fighters stepped on the scale on Friday and the UFC 260 weigh-in results are in. Though the fight card took a heavy blow a week ago when the original co-main event fell apart, the heavyweight rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou got the green light. Miocic and Ngannou easily made weight for the heavyweight tilt. Miocic stepped on the scale at 234 pounds, while Ngannou weighed 263 pounds. The UFC 260 fight card was supposed to feature another title fight. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was scheduled to defend against Brian Ortega. The bout was cancelled about a week out when Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to reschedule the bout for a later date. Two undercard fighters initially missed the mark for their UFC 260 preliminary bouts Fabio Cherant weighed 206.5 pounds for his light heavyweight UFC 260 preliminary feature fight on ESPN. He is a late replacement for William Knight, who was removed from the fight with Alonzo Menifield because of COVID-19 safety protocols. Cherant, pending medical clearance, was given an additional hour to make weight. Jared Gooden also missed weight by 0.5 pounds, when he tipped the scale at 171.5 pounds for his welterweight tilt with Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)*Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Will have 1 hour to continue cutting weight if medical check allows. UFC 260 weigh-in video: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou UFC 260 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.

  • Nets’ Blake Griffin: “All I’ve heard is how bad I am. You sign with this team and everybody’s like, ‘That’s not fair!’”

    The Nets have elicited hysteria by loading their roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Kyle Lowry remains a Raptor as Toronto needs him more than ever

    Lowry remains a Toronto Raptor, mostly because no one needed him more than the Raptors. Or at least no one thought they did.

  • Evan Fournier called ex-Celtic Vincent Poirier after trade to Boston

    New Celtics forward Evan Fournier opened up about being traded to Boston and detailed a phone call with an ex-Celtic about the city.

  • Dustin Johnson withdraws from 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of Masters title defense

    Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the 2021 Valero Texas Open ahead of his Masters title defense.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Jon Jones asks for UFC release: ‘Please just cut me already’

    One day after saying there was "still time for the UFC to do the right thing," Jon Jones doesn't seem to be quite as optimistic.

  • Seven takeaways from the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships

    Highlighted by Nathan Chen’s brilliant free skate to win his third straight world title, learn the skating headlines as we approach the Olympic season.

  • Stipe Miocic releases statement following loss to Francis Ngannou: ‘I deviated from game plan’

    Stipe Miocic reflects UFC 260 title loss to Francis Ngannou.

  • NBA Rumors: Celtics among teams interested in Bradley Beal

    Bradley Beal may be one of the hottest trade targets of the 2021 NBA offseason, and the Boston Celtics may be in on him if the Washington Wizards do make him available.

  • 'It needs to be penalised': Scourge of slow play clouds golf again

    As thousands of golfers returned to courses across England on Monday, a familiar row erupted amid the fallout to Sunday’s painfully slow WGC Dell Match Play conclusion. In the third consecutive all-American final, Billy Horschel recovered from an early deficit to beat Scottie Scheffler 2&1 at Austin Country Club and secure first prize of £1.3 million. Horschel had earlier beaten France's Victor Perez 3&2 in the semi-finals before Scheffler beat Matt Kuchar by one hole in a match which took four hours and eight minutes to complete in windy conditions. Colin Montgomerie led a chorus of criticism for what he deemed a “ridiculous” pace of play. “No one in front of them. Green reading books, lining up the lines on the ball. Really annoying me. And Matchplay is the fastest form of golf. Something has to be done,” he wrote on social media. In response to an image of both players and their caddies consulting their yardage books, Montgomerie added: “All four have their yardage books out. They’ve played the hole with practice nine times this week. Stood there for two minutes doing nothing! Slow play needs to be penalised.” Former Women’s Open champion Catriona Matthew also called the slow play “pathetic”. Closer to home, golfers throughout England celebrated the return of golf after three months of lockdown. Morley Hayes Golf course in Derbyshire opened at one minute past midnight, with players using neon golf balls for a seven-hole charity tournament to allow the action to resume immediately under the cover of darkness. Andrew Allsop, Morley Hayes Golf managing director, said: “It filled instantly, there was so much interest because I don’t think there are any places in England that do night golf and we obviously want to try and get in the records that we’re the first ones to reopen on March 29. “I think the buzz has been made even buzzier because it’s such great weather forecast this week. All the fair-weather golfers, everyone’s out and the tees booked from Monday morning first light, 6.30am, right through. It’s like that all week.” However, joy was not uniform across the country’s courses with Llanymynech Golf Club choosing not to open after it was unable to welcome more than 250 members due to a bizarre discrepancy between coronavirus regulations in England and Wales. The club, located five miles south of Oswestry, has 15 holes located in Wales and three in England. Welsh members of the club have been given permission to cross into England, but the rules have not been relaxed the other way, meaning English members are unable to travel into Wales. That left golfers who live just a matter of metres from the course’s entrance unable to resume playing on Monday despite the support of their local MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson.

  • Trades shape draft class in updated 7-round Saints mock draft

    Our latest 2021 NFL mock draft for the New Orleans Saints covers seven rounds with multiple trades for prospects linked to the team.