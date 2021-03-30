Tyrone Nesby leaving Muhlenberg basketball program to pursue college coaching opportunities

Mar. 29—The greatest chapter in Muhlenberg boys basketball history is ending.

Tyrone Nesby, the architect of the Muhls' first district championship, said Monday he's leaving the program to pursue other coaching opportunities.

"I feel the next level is where I need to be, to showcase my talent and coaching ability," said the 45-year-old former NBA player, who coached the Muhls for four seasons.

He informed school administrators Sunday of his plans.

Nesby said he took the Muhlenberg job to refine his coaching skills and build a resume that would allow him to coach at the college level, and eventually to return to the pros.

He piled up impressive credentials quickly, doubling the team's win total in his first season, 2017-18, reaching the District 3 Class 5A championship game in his second and winning a district title in his third.

Almost overnight he changed the culture of the program and turned the Muhls from bottom feeders into one of the best teams in the state.

He's leaving behind quite a legacy.

"It's surreal to be talking about leaving," he said Monday before meeting with his players. "This program became my baby."

It should come as no surprise to see Nesby leave. His success at the high school level and professional background were sure to open some doors, and he hinted at a return to his alma mater, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with posts on Twitter earlier this month. In one he shared of photo of him with UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield; in another he congratulated newly hired head coach Kevin Kruger for being hired.

Nesby said he does not officially have a coaching job lined up, but hinted that things are in the works and that something concrete could happen later this spring.

In the meantime he's enrolled in the NBA Assistant Coaches Program, which is designed to help former players prepare themselves for jobs at the professional and college levels.

"I'm so, so pumped up for that," he said of the program.

Story continues

While his future is bright, Nesby was reluctant to leave Muhlenberg, where he developed strong relationships.

"I really, really want to thank Muhlenberg for (giving) me that shot," he said.

He singled out Muhlenberg superintendent Dr. Joseph Macharola for his support.

"He put a stamp on it (during the interview process) and said we need this guy, and I appreciate that," said Nesby, who said he tried unsuccessfully to land coaching jobs at other local schools. "He heard my passion, and saw how serious I am about coaching, and how I love the kids. He really tuned in on that. It was the right move at the right time."

In his second season, 2018-19, Nesby engineered a string of upsets and guided the Muhls to the District 3 Class 5A championship game.

A year later he was named Pennsylvania's Class 5A Coach of the Year after Muhlenberg claimed its first district title, won two games in the PIAA Tournament before it was suspended and finished 23-6, the second-most wins in program history.

It wasn't just that the Muhls won, but the exciting fashion in which they played.

Nesby, who played in the NBA for parts of four seasons, brought a pro style of play to Laureldale. He worked his players tirelessly in the offseason to improve their skills, then watched as they set Berks records for 3-pointers in a season.

Opposing teams didn't know how to stop them.

Despite seeing his best player, Ruben Rodriguez, transfer out of the program before this season and despite a move up to Class 6A, Nesby had the Muhls on top again, winning their first division title in nine seasons and finishing 15-4. Their only losses came to state Class 6A champ Reading High and Berks Conference champ Wilson.

"I'm excited (given) the time we had," Nesby said, pointing toward several shutdowns due to COVID-19 that interrupted the season. "We didn't have a lot of practices, we got shut down twice. For what we could do, I am very, very happy."

Nesby said he is proudest about changing the basketball culture at Muhlenberg.

"To know that Muhlenberg is known now as a school to watch in basketball, that means a lot," he said last year after winning the district championship.

Nesby has applied his professional approach to the high school game. For him it's all about preparation, in season and out. Prior to the pandemic his guys played 70 or more games during the spring, summer and fall. Once the regular season arrives they're putting up 500 shots a day and breaking down opponents' film.

It's no coincidence the Muhls knocked down a staggering 303 3-pointers, a Berks record, in 2019-20. They broke the record of 238 they set the season before.

"You see him here day in, day out, even in the offseason," Muhlenberg athletic director Tim Moyer said last year. "He never takes a day off. That's inspiring to the kids."