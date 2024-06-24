Tyrone missed a 'massive opportunity' - McConville

Armagh All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville believes Tyrone were "caught napping" in their season-ending loss to Roscommon.

The Rossies authored a surprise 0-14 to 0-12 victory at Healy Park to book their place in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

Their first ever championship triumph over Tyrone came after a first half performance that had Davy Burke's side ahead 0-9 to 0-3 at the interval.

"The way they started the game, they deserved to win it. The way Tyrone started the game, they deserved to lose it," said Wicklow manager McConville on the BBC's gaelic games podcast The GAA Social.

McConville said he was "shocked" to see Tyrone pass up an opportunity to advance to the quarter-finals.

He added: "They were way off in every facet of the game. They came into it well in the second half but, let's face it, the damage was done.

"I'll be honest, play that game another three times, Tyrone probably wins the next three, but they were caught napping big time.

"Roscommon brought a ferocity to it that Tyrone couldn't handle which shocked me to be honest because I thought Tyrone would see this as a massive opportunity."

Half-time introductions Peter Harte and Eoin McElholm improved matters for Tyrone, and there were the usual flashes of inspiration from Darragh Canavan, but the Red Hands had left themselves with too much to do.

"You can't start a game at that tempo and expect to change it midstream," said McConville.

"They nearly did it. By half time it was going to take something unbelievable to turn it around.

"They'll be kicking themselves because they'll realise that if they start with the same mentality as the second half, or if they match Roscommon physically, they would have had the better of them.

"You have to hand it to Roscommon for coming with the ferocity that they did."

Having not advanced beyond the last eight since lifting Sam Maguire in 2021, McConville believes another early Tyrone exit from the championship was the result of "not being mentally right" on the day against Roscommon.

"It comes down to the attitude with which they started the game," he added.

"They weren't as up for it as Roscommon. They weren't ready for what Roscommon were going to bring and that's the most shocking thing of all, especially when they're at home.

"They paid a hefty price for not being mentally right going on to the field."