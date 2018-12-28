Tyrone Crawford won’t play Sunday; Tyron Smith is questionable

The Cowboys will sit defensive end Tyrone Crawford (neck) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) on Sunday.

They list cornerback Anthony Brown (back), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), right guard Zack Martin (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are questionable.

The Cowboys have nothing on the line in the regular-season finale against the Giants, having already clinched the NFC East and the No. 4 seed in the postseason.

Owner Jerry Jones ruled out Martin, and Smith isn’t likely to play much, if at all. If Martin and Smith are out, it’s unlikely Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will have many snaps either.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin) is expected to return after having full practices all week. He has not played since straining his groin in an Oct. 14 game against Jacksonville.