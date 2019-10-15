Tyrone Crawford to undergo season-ending hip surgery

The injuries are starting to pile up for the Cowboys.

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford will undergo season-ending hip surgery this week, the team announced Tuesday. The Cowboys will place him on injured reserve this week.

Crawford has dealt with the injury since late last season. He missed the entire offseason program and training camp while rehabbing.

Crawford, who can play defensive tackle or end, tried to gut it out. He started the first two games before missing two games and had returned for the past two games.

But he played only 19 defensive snaps Sunday.

He finishes the season with a sack, two tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry in four games.

The Cowboys will be tested at defensive end this week with Dorance Armstrong dealing with a neck injury.