Tyrone Crawford starts on PUP

The Cowboys placed cornerback Byron Jones and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on the physically unable to perform list as expected, but executive vice president Stephen Jones said both are on track to play the season opener.

“All indications are we’ll get Byron and DeMarcus for Week One,” Jones said. “Right now, we’re not counting on not having anyone missing for Week One.”

Lawrence had surgery on his left shoulder in April, after signing his five-year, $105 million contract, and Jones had hip surgery in March.

The Cowboys expect shorter stays on PUP for defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford and receiver Noah Brown.

Brown had arthroscopic knee surgery, and Crawford had hip surgery.

Linebacker Chris Covington injured his hamstring during the conditioning test Friday and is going on the non-football injury list.