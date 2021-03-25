Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons with the Cowboys. Coach Mike McCarthy announced Crawford’s decision Thursday.

Crawford, 31, is an unrestricted free agent.

He appeared in 16 games, starting three, in 2020 and finished with 17 tackles, two sacks and 13 quarterback pressures.

Crawford had several injuries that slowed him in his career, including a torn Achilles during training camp in 2013, double hip surgery in 2019 that kept him out of 12 games that season and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

The Cowboys selected Crawford in the third round in 2012, and he played 112 games with 79 start while totaling 194 tackles and 25 sacks.

Linebacker Sean Lee is a free agent, and if he doesn’t return to the Cowboys for a 12th season, DeMarcus Lawrence would become the longest-tenured defensive player. Dallas made Lawrence a second-round choice in 2014.

Tyrone Crawford retires after nine NFL seasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk