Tyrone crash out after Roscommon defeat

Roscommon pulled off a stunning 0-14 to 0-12 victory over Tyrone to reach the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

The Rossies had never beaten Tyrone in Championship football but took full advantage of a lethargic display by the Red Hands in Omagh.

Tyrone were particularly poor in the opening half and trailed 0-9 to 0-3 at half time with Donie Smith, Diarmuid Murtagh, Conor Cox and Daire Cregg hitting 0-8 from play between them.

Tyrone made three half-time changes with Peter Harte and Eoin McElholm adding some bite to their attack and they closed to within a point, at 0-13 to 0-12, with six minutes to go.

Darragh Canavan and Niall Morgan battled hard and showed leadership but others failed to step up and their challenge petered out with a whimper.

Roscommon will play either Kerry, Dublin or Armagh in the last eight while Tyrone's 2024 season comes to an end in disappointing fashion.

More to follow.