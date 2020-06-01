Tyron Woodley tops UFC on ESPN 9 fighter salaries despite loss to Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns defeats Tyron Woodley - UFC-Getty

Gilbert Burns dominated Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN 9 on Saturday in Las Vegas. He couldn't best the former champ on the payroll, though.

Despite losing the fight via a unanimous decision, Woodley topped the UFC on ESPN 9 fighter salaries at $200,000. In notching the victory, Burns earned $168,000; $84,000 for fighting and $84,000 for winning. Though it's not part of the disclosed payroll, Burns added another $50,000 to his take home with a Performance of the Night bonus.

The next biggest earner on the fight card was heavyweight Augusto Sakai, who earned $100,000 for his co-main event victory over Blagoy Invanov.

UFC on ESPN 9 was the promotion's first event in Las Vegas since sports were put to a halt across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC held three events over an eight-day span in Florida in early May, but returned to its home base of Las Vegas to hold UFC on ESPN 9 at its Apex facility.

The promotion's domestic events are expected to be held at the Apex for the foreseeable future.

The figures in the reported UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns fighter salaries represent the disclosed payroll submitted by the UFC to the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Any other discretionary bonuses, pay-per-view points, etc., are not disclosed to the regulatory body and are not included here.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns took place on Saturday, May 30, at the Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Fighter Salaries

Gilbert Burns: $168,000 (includes $84,000 win bonus) def. Tyron Woodley: $200,000

Augusto Sakai: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Blagoy Ivanov: $60,000

Billy Quarantillo: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Spike Carlyle: $12,000

Roosevelt Roberts: $44,000 (includes $22,000 win bonus) def. Brok Weaver: $12,000

Mackenzie Dern: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus) def. Hannah Cifers: $25,000

Katlyn Chookagian: $120,000 (includes $60,000 win bonus) def. Antonina Shevchenko: $35,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Gabriel Green: $12,000

Jamahal Hill: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Klidson Abreu: $18,000

Brandon Royval: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Tim Elliott: $31,000

Casey Kenney: $54,000 (includes $27,000 win bonus) def. Louis Smolka: $48,000

Chris Gutierrez: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus) def. Vince Morales: $20,000

Dana White's UFC on ESPN 9 post-fight press conference

