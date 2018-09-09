Tyron Woodley Earns UFC 228 Bonus Along with Three Female Fighters

Tyron Woodley - UFC 2018 Promo

Following UFC 228 on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, the fight promotion announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. Tyron Woodley, Jessica Andrade, Irene Aldana, and Lucie Pudilová took home the $50,000 incentives. Three of the four athletes that earned a bonus were female.

Fight of the Night honors were awarded to Irene Aldana and Lucie Pudilova for them women's bantamweight bout on the early preliminary card. The two went to war from the sound of the first-round bell. Toe-to-toe exchanges kept the crowd entertained inside American Airlines Center. In the end, Aldana edged out Pudilova by split decision.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley banked a bonus for his second-round finish of challenger Darren Till in the fight card's main event. Woodley came out aggressive against Till, who is known for his high-level striking. He kept Till guessing in the opening frame with feints and parries while landing shots.

In the second round, Till picked up the pace and was caught with a right hand as he tried to close the distance. The right hand landed flush on the jaw of the Englishman sending him to the canvas. Woodley followed Till to the ground and looked to finish the fight. He batter Till with punches and elbows. Late in the round, Woodley applied a d'arce choke. Till was unable to escape the submission attempt and was forced to tap out.

Jessica Andrade earned a Performance of the Night bonus from her one-punch knockout of Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event. Andrade entered the fight ranked No. 2 in the women's strawweight division and likely solidified herself the next title shot by defeating the fourth ranked Kowalkiewicz. Following the win, she called for a fight against champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 232 in December.

UFC 228 featured 13 bouts. Four fights went the distance, five ended in knockouts, and four ended in submission finishes.