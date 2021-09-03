Tyron Smith: It’s been a while since I’ve felt this good

Josh Alper
1 min read
Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will be sporting a different look on gamedays this season.

Smith has worn a neck roll in recent seasons while dealing with recurring injuries including the neck injury that caused him to miss 14 games last season. Smith had surgery to address the issue and said this week that everything has gone so well that the neck roll won’t be part of his uniform anymore.

“It’s been a while since I’ve felt this good,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I don’t know if you guys saw, but I usually have the huge Cowboy neck roll on. I finally took that off. The neck’s feeling normal now. You can throw that thing away. I don’t want memories of that thing.”

Smith has not played a full season since 2015 and he’s missed at least three games in each of the last five seasons, so a full year of good health would be a welcome change for the Dallas offense.

