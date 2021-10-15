Tyron Smith, Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott are questionable

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith had an MRI on Thursday afternoon after popping up on the practice report as a limited participant with a neck injury. Since he underwent neck surgery last season, costing him 14 games, his presence on the injury report was concerning.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan that Smith is “going to be ready to go this Sunday.”

Smith, though, did not practice Friday, and the Cowboys list him as questionable for the game against the Patriots.

“They’re continuing to evaluate,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said before practice, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s something that showed in practice. Obviously, with his history, we’re just being smart.

The Cowboys also list cornerback Trevon Diggs as questionable with an ankle injury. He returned to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of this week.

Diggs leads the NFL in interceptions with six. He has at least one in every game this season.

“Obviously, it’s a work in progress, but [we] feel good both of these guys [Smith and Diggs] are going to be out there and be able to play,” Jones said, via Mark Lane of WFAA.

The Cowboys ruled out defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle).

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee), safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and safety Damontae Kazee (hip) are questionable.

Elliott also was questionable last week with a knee injury but started and played 47 of 78 offensive snaps. He had 23 touches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, Elliott has 94 touches for 506 yards and six touchdowns.

