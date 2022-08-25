Tyron Smith tops list of 7 high-pedigree Cowboys who may not return in 2023

The NFL is a business predicated on performance. The teams are constant, save for the occasional expansion, the same set of franchises compete year after year, decade after decade and from one century to another. The players rotate in and out, as the human body can only withstand so many collisions before starting to deteriorate.

That’s really how age shows up in the NFL; in all sports really. Talent withers away in the form of injuries that keep a player’s mind from being able to move muscles the same way they did at the age of 21 or 22. Depending on the body, some players can hold it off longer than others, but it happens to everyone, even the all-time greats. Everyone except Tom Brady, that is. For the Dallas Cowboys, this is happening in real time to Tyron Smith and it appears unlikely the team will be able to keep him on the roster beyond 2022 at his current salary.

During Smith’s first five seasons he played in all but one game. He rolled an ankle in November 2012 (his second season) after 16 snaps and missed the next contest. He next missed time in 2016, when a back injury caused him to miss two contests in September before he sat out the regular season finale with a knee sprain, returning for the playoffs two weeks later.

Those three missed games were the first sign.

Over the next three seasons Smith would miss three games each due to a variety of injuries to his back, neck and lower body. Then in 2020 the first extended absence occurred where he played the season opener, hurt his neck in practice then returned in Week 4 just to hurt it again. Smith played two games that year, returned to suit up for just 11 (now out of 17) in 2021 and with this recent injury he’ll miss what seems to be at least 12 games this season.

It’s led to what seems like the inevitable situation that there’s no way the Cowboys will have Smith back as the starter at his current salary. When looking over the landscape of the roster, Smith isn’t the only high-pedigree draft pick (first or second round) who could be in another uniform in 2023. Here’s a look at that list.

LT Tyron Smith, 2011 No. 9 overall pick

Smith, 32, has one year remaining on his contract, with a void year thrown on the back for cap purposes from a previous restructure. In 2014 he signed the league’s most team-friendly deal which basically averaged around $11 million for 10 years.

His 2023 salary is $13.4 million, and he’ll have $8 million in unamortized bonus money left ($4 million in 2023, another $4 million in 2024) that would be left on the cap.

$17.4 million cap hit would turn into that $8 million if released, meaning Dallas would have $9.4 million in savings were they to move on from the future Hall of Famer. Tyler Smith is the future at left tackle and Dallas could simply find a new left guard much easier (and cheaper).

CB Kelvin Joseph, 2021 No. 44 overall pick

Last week I made the case that it would be foolish for the Cowboys to part ways with Joseph before he gets a chance to rebound from his horrible, self-induced offseason. He could be traded, or released, but I’d highly advise against that. However if things don’t turn around by this time next year, or if there’s another off-field incident between now and then, it wouldn’t surprise to see his Cowboys tenure come to an end.

RB Ezekiel Elliott, 2016 No. 4 overall pick

Elliott proved last season that when healthy he’s still capable of being one of the league’s best running backs. He averaged over 5 yards a carry to start the season before the knee injury he played all season on started to impact him while the offensive line (and his quarterback’s injury) started to impact things again.

His injuries have sapped his breakaway speed, but that’s actually more overrated when it comes to a RB’s worth than most acknowledge, but if the Cowboys’ line isn’t right —and it’s hard to imagine it will be with this Smith news — it’s hard to imagine him having the type of season that would justify his hefty 2023 salary.

Elliott will still have four years left on his total deal, but it was structured in a way that Dallas can see cap savings as early as next season. He’s scheduled to make $10.9 million, $10 million, $15.4 million and $16.6 million in base salary over the next four years.

His prorated signing bonuses in 2024 and 2025 (the years that would accelerate and negate some of his base salary savings) stand at $6.04 million, meaning a trade or release would net Dallas $4.86 million in cap space.

LB Leighton Vander Esch, 2018 No. 19 overall

Vander Esch didn’t get his fifth-year option after injuries derailed a promising career after a great rookie season. He signed for the cheap in 2022, for just $2 million and will be a free agent at year’s end.

Vander Esch looked good in 2021 and has looked really good in camp this offseason. Dallas has Jabril Cox and Damone Clark waiting in the wings though and either LVE proves to be worth a bigger contract or not worth continued investment. Either way it’s tough to imagine his future is in Dallas.

LB Anthony Barr, 2014 No. 9 overall pick

Barr hasn’t played a single snap for the Cowboys, but the four-time Pro Bowler makes the list. The recent free agent addition was intended to be a similar player to Micah Parsons, a linebacker who has true pass rush ability and will give defensive coordinator Dan Quinn the ability to better mask what he wants to do with Parsons in a play-by-play basis.

It’s totally up in the air right now whether he’s a one-year rental or his one-year agreement is the beginning of a second part of his storied career.

DE Dante Fowler, 2015 No. 3 overall pick

Another 2022 free agent on a one-year deal, Fowler’s tenure in Dallas didn’t start out well. Starting with the first preseason game against the Broncos things started to turn around, although his unnecessary roughness penalty did him no favors in the eyes of the coaching staff. Still, Fowler is part of a deep group of DEs who, outside of DeMarcus Lawrence are all younger players with high upside.

He certainly could be a one-and-done in Dallas regardless of how good of a season he has. Robert Quinn was acquired in a trade, had 11.5 sacks to resurrect his career and then signed for big money elsewhere.

DT Trysten Hill, 2019 No. 58 overall pick

Hill isn’t even assured of making the 2022 roster, so seeing him gone after the final year of his rookie deal wouldn’t be much of a surprise. Injuries are the primary factor, but Dallas is improving depth wise at defensive tackle. Between Osa Odighizuwa and Neville Gallimore as three-techs and Quinton Bohanna and John Ridgeway as nose tackles, Dallas may look to just churn the rest of the depth chart next offseason.

