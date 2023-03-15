Tyron Smith reworks contract to remain with Cowboys

The Cowboys are parting ways with one longtime member of the team as the new league year gets underway, but tackle Tyron Smith won’t be joining running back Ezekiel Elliott in the hunt for a new team.

There was word earlier this month that the team was working to rework Smith’s deal in order to make it cap-friendlier and the team announced that Smith has agreed to such an alteration on Wednesday. No details of the changes were announced, but Smith now has incentives in place that will allow him an opportunity to make back some of what he’s giving up in the alteration.

Smith missed much of last season with a knee injury, but returned for the final six games of the season. The long-time left tackle played on the right side in those contests and it remains to be seen how the Cowboys will deploy Smith, 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith, and Terence Steele once they get back on the field.

The Cowboys also opened up cap space by converting a portion of defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence‘s salary to a signing bonus. According to multiple reports, the move opened $8.89 million in cap space.

