Tyron Smith returns to practice, questionable for Saturday's game vs. Lions

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (back) returned to practice Thursday. He was limited in his first practice since Dec. 15.

The Cowboys list him as questionable to play Saturday night against the Lions.

Smith did not play last week after getting an epidural in his back.

He has missed four games this season and 37 since the start of 2020. Smith has not played a full season since 2015, missing games with neck, ankle, hamstring, knee and now back issues.

His backup, Chuma Edoga, was added to the practice report Wednesday with a toe injury that limited him. But Edoga was back to a full practice Thursday and has no designation.

The Cowboys ruled out running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle). It will be the third consecutive game Hankins has missed with a high-ankle sprain.

Defensive end Viliami Fehoko (knee) is questionable. He remains on injured reserve, so the Cowboys will have to activate him back to the active roster for him to play Saturday.