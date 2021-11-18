Tyron Smith returns to practice as limited participant

The Cowboys front office expressed optimism earlier this week that left tackle Tyron Smith would return for the Week 11 game against the Chiefs. He took a step toward that Wednesday with a limited practice.

Smith had not practiced since Oct. 29 when he was limited, and his last full practice was Oct. 13.

He’s dealing with a bone spur in his ankle.

Smith has missed the past two games, with Terence Steele starting in his stead.

Receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring), running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee), receiver CeeDee Lamb (triceps), receiver Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), quarterback Will Grier (knee) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hamstring) were full participants Wednesday.

