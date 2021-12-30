Tyron Smith returns to practice for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team expected that Smith would be able to return to action this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

“The great news is [we] feel it’s very optimistic that Tyron’s going to be back against the Cardinals,” Jones aid on 105.3 The Fan, via Todd Brock of CowboysWire.com.

Smith was limited in his return to the practice field on Wednesday.

The ankle injury also forced Smith to miss three games earlier this season as well. It’s kept him on the injury report the entire second half of the season even in games he has played for Dallas. The ankle issue first appeared on the injury report in Week Eight ahead of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. He would then miss the next three games against the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. He returned to play in three games before again being sidelined the last two weeks.

Terence Steele has started the last two games in place of Smith at left tackle for Dallas.

