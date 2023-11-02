Tyron Smith remains a non-participant in practice

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith remained out of practice Thursday, but the team hasn't ruled him out from playing in Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Eagles.

"He’ll do more individual footwork. He’ll work with [director of rehabilitation] Britt [Brown]," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday. "We’re working toward [Smith practicing]. The goal is for him to go through the walk-throughs today and tomorrow and hopefully practice Saturday."

Smith did not play last Sunday after popping up on last Thursday's practice report with a neck injury. He was limited the final two practices of last week before getting a questionable designation.

He missed 14 games in 2020 after undergoing neck surgery and also has lost games in recent years to ankle, hamstring and knee issues.

Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, who started for Smith before being injured himself, was limited against Thursday with an ankle injury.

Receiver Michael Gallup (illness) and safety Jayron Kearse (toe) returned to full participation after missing Wednesday.