Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday morning that left tackle Tyron Smith is “on track to play” against the Browns on Sunday, but the team wasn’t ready to rule him into the lineup just yet.

Smith was listed as questionable after a second day of limited participation in practice. Smith has a neck injury that’s kept him from playing in the last two games and his return would be a welcome development as Dallas tries to improve their record to 2-2.

Brandon Knight started in Smith’s place and will likely be there again in the event his condition takes a turn for the worse.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence returned to practice after missing two days with a knee injury. He is set to play as the Cowboys did not give him an injury designation. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (shoulder, knee) is listed as questionable.

Tyron Smith questionable, DeMarcus Lawrence set to play for Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk