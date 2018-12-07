Tyron Smith questionable, but Cowboys hopeful he will play

The Cowboys hope to have Tyron Smith back in the starting lineup Sunday in a first-place showdown with the Eagles. The left tackle isn’t 100 percent, and the Cowboys list him as questionable.

But he made it through practice this week as a limited participant.

Smith’s stinger kept him out the past two games, with Cameron Fleming replacing him in the lineup. Smith has not had a full practice since Nov. 16.

He was seen at practice wearing a knee brace on his right elbow for protection of a lingering issue.

The Cowboys, who are coming off a mini-bye after playing their Week 13 game on Nov. 29, are relatively healthy.

They ruled out receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) and defensive lineman David Irving (ankle).

Dallas added receiver Michael Gallup to its injury report Friday after he missed practice with an illness. He is questionable.