Tyron Smith will have to practice Saturday in order to play Sunday

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will have one more day to show the Cowboys he’s ready to return from an ankle injury.

Smith did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and he hasn’t practiced yet this week, but head coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that Smith has not been ruled out of this weekend’s game against the Falcons. That decision will not come until the team knows if Smith is able to get work in on Saturday.

“I’ll say this, he did a lot more in his rehab component yesterday,” McCarthy said on 105.3 The Fan. “He did some fieldwork. We’ll see where he is today. But if he doesn’t practice Saturday, he will not be available for Sunday.”

Terence Steele would start in place of Smith with La'el Collins manning right tackle.

While Smith’s status remains up in the air, it looks like wideout Michael Gallup will play for the first time since hurting his calf in Week One. McCarthy said Gallup is “100 percent” ahead of the matchup with Atlanta.

