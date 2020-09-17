The Cowboys have a pair of tackles on injured reserve and they had another one sitting out of practice on Thursday.

Left tackle Tyron Smith sat out the session and is listed with a neck injury on the report issued by the team. He was not on Wednesday’s report. Friday will bring another chance to practice and the release of injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

The Cowboys signed tackle Alex Light off the Cardinals practice squad and they are visiting with Jared Veldheer as another possible addition with La'el Collins and Cam Erving on injured reserve. Rookie Terence Steele is currently starting at right guard.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Aldon Smith were also added to the injury report on Thursday. Cooper was a limited participant with a foot injury and Smith was out for dental reasons.

Tyron Smith out of practice, Amari Cooper limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk