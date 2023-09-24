Tyron Smith now questionable with knee injury

The Cowboys added starting left tackle Tyron Smith to the injury report Saturday. They list him as questionable with a knee injury.

That means three of the team's starting offensive linemen are questionable. Right guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) also are on the status report this week.

The Cowboys elevated centers Brock Hoffman and Sean Harlow from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Dallas' starting five of Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Biadasz, Martin and Terence Steele have yet to start a game together. Tyler Smith missed the first two games with a hamstring injury.

Tyron Smith was added to the injury report on Thursday of Week 1, and after two limited practices, the Cowboys listed him as questionable for the game. He played 49 of 58 snaps in the blowout of the Giants.

Smith was on the practice report with the ankle injury last week, too, but had full practices all week and did not have a designation.

He hasn't played a full season since 2015, missing 33 of the past 52 games.