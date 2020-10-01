Tyron Smith a limited participant Thursday

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice despite some work in individual drills as he works his way back from a stinger.

He was listed as a limited participant Thursday, a move in the right direction for his availability for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

“He’s right on course, but he’s obviously like any player coming off an injury,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “I like the work that he accomplished yesterday at practice. He did some work also with the trainers, conditioning and so forth. . . . We’ll see what [today] brings us.”

It marked Smith’s first practice since Week One when he hurt his neck. He missed the past two games with Brandon Knight starting for him.

The Cowboys also practiced without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is playing through a knee injury. Lawrence is expected to play, but the Cowboys are doing their best to manage his work. He has played only 47 percent of the defensive snaps this season.

“I don’t think he’s in jeopardy [of playing],” McCarthy said. “I anticipate him to kind of go through the week like he did last week.”

Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs is dealing with shoulder and knee injuries, and after being a full participant Wednesday, he was limited Thursday.

