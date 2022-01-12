Tyron Smith limited by knee and ankle injuries in Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith returned from the COVID-19 reserve list to have a limited practice Wednesday.

He is listed with knee and ankle injuries. The knee injury is new, but this is the ninth week he has shown up on the practice report with the ankle injury.

Smith missed five games with the ankle injury and one with COVID-19.

The Cowboys have had practice reports 52 days this season. Smith has missed practice 15 times, including the three practices he was out with COVID, and he was limited for 12 practices.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright was the only player who didn’t practice Wednesday. His absence was not injury related but for personal reasons.

Linebacker Francis Bernard (groin), tight end Sean McKeon (neck), safety Israel Mukuamu (hamstring) and linebacker Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) were limited.

Running back Tony Pollard, who missed the Week 18 game with a foot injury, was a full participant.

Pollard had 169 touches for 1,056 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games this season.

The Cowboys also announced that tight ends coach Lunda Wells missed Thursday’s practice as he remains in COVID-19 protocol.

