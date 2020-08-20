The Cowboys have been known for having one of the league’s better offensive lines, but at the moment, they’re running out of the guys on the end of it.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith left practice early Thursday with an apparent injury.

The Cowboys were already without right tackle La'el Collins, and backup tackles Cam Erving and Brandon Knight have dealt with injuries during camp.

They signed a former XFL player the other day to add ballast to the position, but they’re extremely thin at the moment, depending on what’s wrong with Smith (or even if he’s fine).

Tyron Smith leaves practice early, Cowboys tackle issues continue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk