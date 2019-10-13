Tyron Smith, La’el Collins, Randall Cobb inactive for Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he expected to have at least one of his two offensive tackles. He will have neither.

The team confirmed a report earlier Sunday, listing right tackle La'el Collins (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) among their inactives. Smith tested his balky ankle before the game but will miss his second consecutive game.

Brandon Knight will make his first career start, replacing Collins, and Cam Fleming will fill in for Smith again.

The Cowboys also won’t have receiver Randall Cobb (hip, back).

Their other inactives are receiver Devin Smith, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, defensive end Joe Jackson and offensive lineman Adam Redmond.

Hill, a healthy scratch, has played only three games this season, seeing action on just 72 plays.

The Jets’ inactives are cornerback Nate Hairston (knee), kick returner Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu, linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), offensive tackle Conor McDermott, offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (shoulder, knee, illness) and defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder).