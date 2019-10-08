Tyron Smith, La’el Collins closer to a return

The Cowboys could be getting closer to getting a major piece back on the field.

During his weekly chat on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he feels good about the chances of left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins playing Sunday against the Jets.

“I’m optimistic,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Tyron is looking promising. We’ll see how this week goes. [La’el] is going to be hard to keep out of there.”

Smith missing just one game with his ankle sprain suffered in Week Four would be a significant help. Backup Cameron Fleming doesn’t deserve all of the blame, but the drop-off from Smith is clear.

Collins left Sunday’s loss to the Packers with what was termed an MCL sprain, but if he’s this close it must have been a minor one.