Tyron Smith on joining Jets: What's being built here is amazing

Tackle Tyron Smith spent a long time in Dallas, but he'll be getting used to new surroundings this year.

Smith signed a one-year deal to join the Jets and serve as part of the offensive line that will be charged with protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his return from a torn Achilles. Smith played against Rodgers when both players were in the NFC and said the quarterback is "extremely intelligent and I know we're always going to be on the same page" once they get on the field together.

Smith also referenced the additions of tackle Morgan Moses and guard John Simpson to what he thinks is "going to be a strong offense" after the Jets struggled to score points without Rodgers last year.

"I feel like it's an amazing new start," Smith told the team's website. "What's being built here is amazing. It's built to win."

Smith's comments came before the Jets signed wide receiver Mike Williams on Tuesday afternoon and that move will only strengthen the veteran's belief that good days are coming for the Jets in 2024.