Tyron Smith: Jets putting pieces together to be team that 'could go all the way'

Tyron Smith has accomplished just about everything a left tackle can accomplish during his 13-year NFL career with multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections to his name. But the new Jets’ tackle is still missing out on the ultimate team accomplishment: a Super Bowl victory.

“New York has the potential to do it and I’m going to do everything in my power to help them get to that point,” Smith said Thursday in his first comments after singing when asked about his championship aspirations.

The veteran added that “it’s still early right now we have a lot of things to establish as a team and to get together as a unit to get to that goal.”

“They have all the pieces together right now,” Smith continued. ”And they can get the final pieces this offseason to produce a team that could go all the way.”

Smith signed on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $20 million as the Jets, who added guard John Simpson and right tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens, look to turn around what was an area of extreme weakness last campaign.

“Good group of guys,” Smith said of his new linemates. “Guys that have experience under their belt and I feel like once we get together and get on the same page I feel like there’s gonna be some great things getting done.”

Tyrod Taylor, who recently signed to be the Jets’ backup to Aaron Rodgers, said the addition of Smith is something quarterbacks smile about.

“It gives you comfort,” Taylor said earlier Thursday. “... Obviously you have a safety blanket over there to the left. He’s been a helluva player for a lot of years. You look forward to being protected on the left side with him.”

On the Jets’ starter, Smith said the goal is to give Rodgers the time he needs.

“I've played against Aaron throughout my career a couple times and I know what kind of quarterback he is and I know what he can do if you just give him a little bit of time,” he said. “And I’m just here to do my best to give him that time.”



Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One area of concern for the 33-year-old in recent years has been time lost to injury, he played in just 30 games over the last four seasons and had to manage the amount of time he spent practicing throughout the season with the Cowboys.

“Physically I feel great coming off the season last year with no injury I could go full-tilt for the offseason,” he said. “Honestly, whatever we decide to come up with a program for here in New York that’s to be decided… we’ll sit down to come up with a plan for ourselves and we’ll make what’s best for me and the team.”

And that injury concern and need to manage it speaks to the contract Smith signed, a base of $6.5 million with the rest mostly tied to playing-time-based incentives.

"It speaks for what's been happening for the past couple of years. Honestly, I think it's a fair deal,” Smith said. The new contract is similar to the one-year deal with the Cowboys last offseason.

An eight-time pro bowler with the Dallas, the team he’s played with for his entire career, Smith said this has “definitely been a huge change for me,” but with the business of the NFL “sometimes you just have to leave.”

“I’m just happy I’m going to a team like the Jets to help out any way I can to help them produce a winning culture,” he said, adding that his time as a free agent was “slightly stressful.”

“It was one week, but it also it felt like it was forever,” Smith said.