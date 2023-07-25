Tyron Smith is highest-ranked USC Trojan in Madden 24 ratings

The EA Sports Madden 24 ratings have officially been revealed. Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle and former USC Trojan Tyron Smith comes in as the top Trojan and one of the top 100 players. He has the 85th-highest ranking of all NFL players.

As one of the top offensive tackles on the board, Smith was picked ninth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2011 NFL draft. While at USC from 2008–2010 he started two full seasons at right tackle and left tackle.

On Madden NFL 24, Tyron Smith has an overall rating of 89 as a superstar with an Agile Archetype. The line graph in the link provided shows his Madden 24 Rating Weekly Movement. Inside the link, one can also find his Madden 24 Attributes.

Smith is the only USC player in the top 100 of the 2024 Madden ratings entering this NFL season. That reality magnifies how much of a black hole USC became as an NFL factory in the Clay Helton years. Lincoln Riley is definitely in the process of restoring the Pete Carroll NFL pipeline at USC.

