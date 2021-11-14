Tyron Smith headlines Cowboys-Falcons inactives for Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys have a full, 53-man roster for Week 10, after two players were activated. WR Michael Gallup and DT Trysten Hill are back, replacing DE Randy Gregory on the full roster and both are active as part of the 48-man game day group. Taking the place of kicker Greg Zuerlein is kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, as the former is out under COVID protocols.

With 53 players, Dallas needs to remove five to get down to the game-day maximum, and the lead name of course is the left tackle. Tyron Smith has been ruled out for the second-straight week thanks to his injured ankle. The bone spurs are being treated by rest instead of surgery and as such he hasn’t been placed on injured reserve. As for the other inactives for Sunday’s match against the Atlanta Falcons, here’s a look at the group.

LT Tyron Smith

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

QB Will Grier

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

QB3 has only been active once this season, but is actually on the injury report himself this week with a knee ailment.

Safety Israel Mukuamu

(AP Photo/David Richard)

The sixth-round rookie hasn’t been activated since playing four defensive and eight special teams snaps in Week 3.

WR Siki Fehoko

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Fehoko saw the field the first three weeks of the year but has sat since. With the return of Michael Gallup, he’s even further buried on the depth chart as WR7.

DT Quinton Bohanna

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The rookie sixth-round pick is the odd man out with the return of Trysten Hill to the lineup.

Atlanta Falcons Inactives

CB Kendall Sheffield didn’t practice all week with a hamstring injury and was ruled out on Friday. Meanwhile two of the three doubtful players are out, with Steven Means going, as well as the questionable player, John Cominsky.

Josh Andrews and Ta’Quon Graham are the healthy scratches.

For Falcons at Dallas, CB Kendall Sheffield, DL John Cominsky, OL Josh Andrews, TE Lee Smith (back), DL Ta'Quon Graham and DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion) will be inactive for today's game. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 14, 2021

