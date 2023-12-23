Tyron Smith downgraded to out for Sunday

The Cowboys will not have left tackle Tyron Smith on Sunday against the Dolphins. The team announced he did not make the trip to Miami and will not play.

Smith was doubtful with a back injury.

It would be the fourth missed game for Smith this season and the 37th since the start of 2020. He has not played a full season since 2015, missing games with neck, ankle, hamstring, knee and now back issues.

Chuma Edoga will start at left tackle.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who already was ruled out with a high ankle sprain, also did not make the trip.

The Cowboys also announced they elevated nose tackle Carl Davis and running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

Defensive end Viliami Fehoko (knee) and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder) were not activated from injured reserve.