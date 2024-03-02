Tyron Smith, Cowboys are prepared to go their separate ways

After 13 years in Dallas, left tackle Tyron Smith is ready to move on.

Smith is set to become a free agent on March 13 and is unlikely to remain in Dallas, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 33-year-old Smith is a two-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team. He's one of the best offensive linemen to play in the NFL in recent memory. He was a great selection for the Cowboys with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, and the Cowboys' decision to sign him to an eight-year contract in 2014 proved to be a great move.

But time comes for everyone eventually, and the Cowboys now think it's time to find someone new to protect Dak Prescott's blind side. It wouldn't be at all surprising if the Cowboys pick a left tackle in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.