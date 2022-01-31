Tyron Smith backs out of Pro Bowl; Dak Prescott turns down alternate spot

There’s only a little bit of football left to be played to close out the 2021 NFL season. There’s the Rams and the Bengals squaring off for a ring and a ticker-tape parade, and there’s the handful of superstars elected to represent their conferences at the Pro Bowl this Sunday.

And two Cowboys have declined the opportunity to take part.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, honored with his eighth Pro Bowl nod, has announced he will not play due to injury. The veteran missed several games this season with an ankle injury.

The Cardinals’ D.J. Humphries will take Smith’s place.

Smith was named to the NFC squad last month, along with Cowboys teammates Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, linemate Zack Martin, and Bryan Anger.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will join them as an alternate, filling in for Cooper Kupp, who will be preparing for Super Bowl LVI.

But there was talk of another Cowboys alternate, too. Quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly turned down the chance to play in his third Pro Bowl, in order to give himself a head-start on a full offseason of rest.

With Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson added to NFC Pro Bowl roster today, I'm told Dak Prescott passed on playing to give himself some rest after a long year of rehab from the ankle, calf and other ailments that cropped up during the season. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 31, 2022

Prescott spent last offseason in rehab for his ankle dislocation, but also suffered a shoulder strain during training camp and a calf strain during the regular season.

Kirk Cousins replaces Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson replaces Tom Brady; they’ll join Arizona’s Kyler Murray as the NFC signal-callers.

Story continues

List

7 key 2022 draft prospects Cowboys can bolster interior offensive line with

List

A look back at every time Tom Brady faced the Cowboys

List

Darian Kinnard could be Day 2 puzzle piece of Cowboys OL reconfiguration

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.