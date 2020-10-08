Tyron Smith among four Cowboys not to practice in first injury report

Despite the Dallas Cowboys starting 1-3 on the 2020 season, there is hope in the name of the New York Giants on the horizon for Week 5. While it’s very apparent that nothing is guaranteed, the team comes into their first divisional game of the season with a few more injuries to take note of.

While starting left tackle Tyron Smith played every offensive snap for the Cowboys in their home loss against the Browns, he did not practice on Wednesday. Smith also didn’t practice last Wednesday so this is possibly a new type of veteran day off type of situation.





Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck), DE Tyrone Crawford (ankle), DE Dorance Armstrong (knee) and C Joe Looney (knee) missed practice. Armstrong was on field during portion of practice open to media. CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder/knee) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) full participants. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 7, 2020





Center Joe Looney (knee) along with two defensive ends in Dorance Armstrong (knee) and Tyrone Crawford (ankle) sat off to the side for day one in preparation for the Giants. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (shoulder/knee) and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (knee) were listed on the injury report for day one but were both full participants in practice.

As far as their Week 5 opponents are concerned only linebacker Oshane Ximines (shoulder) sat out of practice with a shoulder concern. Defensive backs Jabrill Peppers (ankle), Adrian Colber (neck) and linebacker Kyler Fackrell (neck) were limited in today’s practice.

Giants Injury Report 10/7 Did not practice: LB Oshane Ximines (shoulder) Limited: DB Jabrill Peppers (ankle), DB Adrian Colbert (neck), LB Kyler Fackrell (neck)#NYGvsDAL#TogetherBlue — Big Blue Today (@BigBlueToday) October 7, 2020



