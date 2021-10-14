Tyron Smith added to practice report with neck injury, Trevon Diggs remains out

The Cowboys had only one change to their injury report, but it was a big one. They added Tyron Smith with a neck injury.

He went through a limited practice Thursday.

Smith, 30, underwent neck surgery last season, costing him 14 games. He said this summer that the surgery would allow him to play many more years.

He missed only one game his first five seasons but sat out 26 the past five seasons with a back injury, a herniated disc and stingers. Smith is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

The rest of the team’s injury report remained the same: Cornerback Trevon Diggs still is not practicing because of an ankle injury. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and safety Damontae Kazee (hip) also didn’t practice.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), safety Donovan Wilson (groin) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) still were limited.

