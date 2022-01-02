Tyron Smith active for Cowboys as Cardinals without RB James Conner

After missing the last two weeks with an ankle injury, the Cowboys welcome back Pro Bowl right tackle Tyron Smith to the fold and will have their starting offensive line on the field together against Arizona. In fact, Dallas will now have their projected offensive starting lineup together when they take the field against the Cardinals.

On the defensive side, linebacker Keanu Neal was added to the COVID/Reserve list. Safeties Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson will be asked to play a bigger role in the box as hybrid linebackers due to the absence.

The five inactives are reserve players for Dallas, with all offensive starters on the field for Kellen Moore in a game with big seeding implications.

Cowboys inactives: Will Grier, Maurice Canady, Israel Mukuamu, Matt Farniok, Simi Fehoko. RB James Conner is out for Arizona. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 2, 2022

The Cardinals will be without four offensive starters in AT&T Stadium, with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and left tackle DJ Humpries out before gameday while running back James Conner and wide receiver Rondale Moore are two of Arizona’s six inactives.

Conner’s impact will be missed for the Cardinals, who has totaled a career-high 16 touchdowns during the 2021 season in 14 games played.