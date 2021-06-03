Tyrod Taylor: This is a wonderful opportunity for me to lead

Tyrod Taylor didn’t catch any breaks with the Chargers last year, but he’s on track to have a chance at better luck this season.

Taylor opened the season as the team’s starting quarterback, but his run lasted one week because a poorly delivered painkilling injection before Week 2 punctured his lung. Justin Herbert took over, played great and Taylor was left to play a backup role for the rest of the season. When Taylor signed with the Texans earlier this offseason, it was unclear whether that would remain the case.

Deshaun Watson would be on the roster for the 2021 season due to his desire for a trade. Multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct have further cloud his future, so it looks like Taylor will get another shot to start. On Thursday, he said he’s “more motivated than I’ve ever been” as the Texans prepare for the season.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for me to lead and make plays,” Taylor said, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790. “It’s an opportunity for me to rebound. Last year was tough to process for a little bit, but it’s the reality of our game.”

Taylor’s last extended run as a starter came with the Bills in 2017 and the best way to kick off another one would be to come out of the gate fast for the Texans this fall.

