When New York City Mayor Eric Adams repealed the city’s indoor vaccination mandate requirements starting on March 7th, many people were confused. The private sector mandate requiring employees to be vaccinated is still left in place. Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving can now attend home games at Barclays Arena, but he still can’t play under the current rules. This scenario played out last Sunday when Irving had to sit in the stands and watch his team beat the New York Knicks 110-107.