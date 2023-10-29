Tyrod Taylor out, Tommy DeVito in at QB for Giants

The Giants are down to their third quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor started in place of Daniel Jones for the second straight week, but he stayed down after a big hit by linebacker C.J. Mosley at the end of a run in the second quarter. Taylor eventually went to the blue medical tent and to the locker room, but the team has not announced a specific injury.

Rookie Tommy DeVito came into the game after Taylor's injury. It's the first regular season action for DeVito and the Giants have not been able to move the ball since he came into the game.

The Giants have also lost tight end Darren Waller to a hamstring injury. The Jets are without center Connor McGovern (knee) and defensive tackle Al Woods (calf) and they also saw McGovern's replacement Wes Schweitzer leave with an injury. Third-stringer Xavier Newman botched his first snap for the second Jets turnover of the half, but they still lead 7-3.