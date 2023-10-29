Tyrod Taylor taken to hospital, Jets lead 7-3 at halftime

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was taken from MetLife Stadium to the hospital after suffering an injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Taylor was drilled by Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley while scrambling and he went to the locker room a short time later. The Giants announced that Taylor was taken to the hospital for further evaluation of his injured ribs just before halftime.

The Giants could barely move the ball with Taylor and rookie Tommy DeVito has not been any more successful since entering the game. It doesn't help that it's wet and windy at MetLife Stadium, but even pristine conditions would be a lot for a Giants offense that's also down both starting tackles and tight end Darren Waller.

The Jets have also lost a few players to injuries, including centers Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer. They lost a fumble on Xavier Newman's first snap at the pivot and one imagines he and Zach Wilson will be doing a lot of practice during the break to ensure that doesn't happen again.

Wilson also lost a fumble on a snap, but hit Breece Hall for a short pass that the running back turned into a 50-yard score. That's the difference as the Jets lead 7-3 through 30 minutes.