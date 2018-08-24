Tyrod Taylor returns after suffering wrist injury in preseason game against Philadelphia Eagles

It initially looked as if the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland was going to start sooner than anticipated — though not because he won the quarterback battle.

Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with a wrist injury early in their preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Taylor helped march the Browns all the way down the field to the 1-yard line on his second drive of the game, thanks to a pair of big runs from Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb. Once they were on the goal line, though, the Browns stalled and Taylor threw three straight incomplete passes.

The Browns went for it on forth down and Taylor once again dropped back to pass. He rolled out to the left side, but landed awkwardly on his left wrist after throwing an incomplete pass, appearing to roll it backwards.

Taylor jumped up almost immediately and ran to the sidelines while motioning for the trainers. He then went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Taylor went 4-of-8 for 19 yards before leaving the field.

Mayfield — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft — entered the game on the next drive, going 2-of-5 for 19 yards.

Taylor was back on the sidelines for the start of the second quarter, and was seen taking snaps after returning from the locker room.

Taylor then returned to the game for the Browns’ first drive of the second quarter and then finished out the half seemingly unfazed from the awkward fall, going 11-of-16 for 65 yards.

Baker Mayfield’s injury scare

Mayfield returned to the game to start the second half, and finished throwing 8-of-12 for 76 yards.

Mayfield, though, had his own injury scare.

Mayfield was intercepted by Avonte Maddox early in the fourth quarter. Right after he released the ball, Mayfield was hit and brought down hard, slamming his head into the side of Browns offensive lineman Shon Coleman.

Mayfield got up and walked off the field, but looked slightly out of it. He immediately went into the medical tent for further evaluation, and did not return to the game.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with a wrist injury on Thursday night in the Cleveland Browns’ preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Getty Images)

