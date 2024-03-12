Tyrod Taylor stays in New York, joining the Jets

The Jets need a better backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. They've gotten one.

Via NFL Media, Tyrod Taylor has agreed to terms with the Jets. The terms have not yet been reported.

Taylor spent the last two years with the Giants. He previously played for the Texans, Chargers, Browns, Bills, and Ravens.

In Buffalo, he was the full-time starter for three seasons. He led the Bills in 2017 to their first playoff berth since 1999.

He has 57 career regular-season starts, with a record of 28-28-1. Ideally, he'll start no games in 2024, and Rodgers will handle them all. If he can't, they'll have a better option than they did in 2023.