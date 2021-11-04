Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday vs. Dolphins

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is ready to return.

Houston coach David Culley said today that Taylor will return to the field Sunday against the Dolphins now that his hamstring injury has healed, and rookie Davis Mills will return to the sideline after starting the last six games.

“He’s healthy, and he’s our starting quarterback,” Culley said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “We play to win.”

Culley also complimented Mills for the work he has put in.

“It’s been an invaluable experience for him,” Culley said. “He’s grown from it. He’s going to be better for it. It’s going to help him having gone through what he’s gone through.”

Sunday’s Dolphins-Texans matchup is a battle of two of the NFL’s worst teams, but with Taylor back on the field the Texans should have a better chance of getting their second win of the season.

