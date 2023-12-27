Tyrod Taylor will start for the Giants this weekend

The Tommy DeVito era has come to an end.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced on Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor will get the start at quarterback against the Rams in Week 17. Taylor replaced DeVito for the second half of the Giants' Christmas loss to the Eagles and helped give the team a shot at coming back from a 17-point deficit, so it's not a great shock that the Giants made this call.

Taylor made three starts earlier this season when Daniel Jones was out with a neck injury, but he injured his ribs in a loss to the Jets and went on injured reserve. That opened the door to DeVito for a six-game run as a starter and the undrafted rookie helped guide the Giants to wins in three of those contests, but he struggled under heavy pressure in Week 15 against the Saints and did even worse against the Eagles.

After facing the Rams, the Giants will wrap up the season with another game against the Eagles and then head into an offseason that will be devoted to trying to turn things back around after their disappointing 2023 campaign.