Tyrod Taylor signing gives Giants options for possible post-Daniel Jones world

Daniel Jones cropped 9/26/21

The Giants aren’t sure yet if Daniel Jones is their quarterback of the future. And now they’ve given themselves an option if they decide he’s not.

That is one of the benefits of adding veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract on Tuesday, according to a source. He is no threat to Jones’ starting job in 2022, as long as Jones remains healthy.

But Taylor does give the Giants a viable option if Jones gets hurt again. And just as importantly, he gives them a veteran option and a placeholder quarterback for 2023 if they decide to move on from Jones after this season.

And that dynamic makes it seem even more likely that the Giants will pass on Jones’ fifth-year option for 2023, which is a fully guaranteed $22.3 million that they must decide on by May 2. With the jury still out on Jones, it has always made more sense for the Giants to decline the option, giving them the freedom to move on if they decide that’s best.

Now, with Taylor signed through next season, it makes even more sense, since he gives the Giants a veteran to help shepherd in a rookie quarterback from next year’s draft. Taylor served in a similar role for Cleveland in 2018 with Baker Mayfield, again in Los Angeles in 2019 with Justin Hebert, and again in Houston with Davis Mills last year.

First things first, though. Taylor’s primary reason for being lured to the Giants with $8.5 million in guaranteed money was their need for a competent backup behind the oft-injured Jones. The new braintrust of GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll is well aware of how embarrassing it was late last season when Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm incompetently filled in at quarterback after Jones hurt his neck and missed the final six games.

The Giants went 0-6 and scored 56 total points. They averaged 117.2 passing yards in those games, including a total of 77 in the final two.

Not wanting a repeat of that absurdity, the Giants decided to dedicate a good chunk of what little salary cap space they had to Jones’ backup. They wanted to pursue Mitchell Trubisky, according to a source, but knew he would have better options and a more lucrative deal. Trubisky, who spent last year with Schoen and Daboll in Buffalo, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years, $14.25 million, with incentives that could push it to $27 million.

Story continues

He is also expected to be the Steelers starting quarterback this season.

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium.

Once Trubisky was gone, they turned their attention to Taylor, who is the mobile quarterback they wanted behind Jones. Taylor started six games for the Texans last season, and completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards, with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He was last a full-time starter back in 2017, when he went 8-6 in 14 starts with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills went 9-7 that year and made the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Schoen was in his first year as the Bills assistant general manager then, so he remembers it well.

That performance, plus Taylor’s reputation as a good teammate, made him an easy choice for the Giants. As with all their backup quarterbacks, their hope is that he never plays, that Jones remains healthy and plays so well he earns a lucrative, long-term contract.

But now they’re at least better prepared if he doesn’t.