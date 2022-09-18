Tyrod Taylor seeks $5 million in malpractice suit against Chargers team doctor

Taylor, 33, alleges in the lawsuit that he suffered “severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering.”

Taylor’s attorneys also contend that Gazzaniga’s “negligence, carelessness and other tortious, unlawful and wrong acts … caused [Taylor] to lose position as the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 season,” just before he was scheduled to become a free agent.

“As he returned to free agency,” the lawsuit contends, “he entered as a back-up quarterback as opposed to a starting quarterback. The economic difference between a starting quarterback’s salary and a back-up quarterback salary is at least $5,000,000 and is more than likely much greater. The exact amount of such past and future loss is unknown to [Taylor] at this time, and he will ask leave of this Court for permission to amend this Complaint to set forth the total amount when ascertained.”