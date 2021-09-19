Tyrod Taylor runs Texans to 14-7 lead

Perhaps reports of the Texans demise were exaggerated.

After intercepting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, Houston has scored its second touchdown of the game to take a 14-7 lead.

Mayfield was picked off on a third-and-13 play. His pass was intended for receiver Anthony Schwartz, who pulled up on his route as safety Justin Reid caught the ball. Mayfield was examined for an apparent arm injury after attempting to make a tackle following the pick. But he did not miss a snap, coming back in the game for Cleveland’s ensuing drive.

But the Texans were able to take advantage of their extra opportunity. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor — who has completed 10 of his 11 passes for 125 yards so far — continued his excellent day. He capped the possession with a 15-yard touchdown run down the right sideline.

Receiver Brandin Cooks also has five catches for 50 yards so far.

