Tyrod Taylor: Rib injury isn't season-ending in my mind

The Giants have placed Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve the last two weeks, but they may be getting one of them back before the season is over.

While Jones is out for the year with a torn ACL, Taylor has a rib injury and he said on Thursday that he believes he will be able to return to action.

“Not season-ending in my mind," Taylor said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Last Sunday's game was the first Taylor missed after going on injured reserve, so he will have to miss at least three more before there will be any chance of return. The Giants have a bye in Week 13 and that makes Week 14 the first possible return date, but it remains to be seen if Taylor will be ready to go at that point and if the Giants see a point in playing him in what's shaping up to be a run to the top of the draft order given the franchise's current state of affairs.

Tommy DeVito is starting at quarterback for the Giants this week with Matt Barkley on the roster as his backup.